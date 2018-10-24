Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler left Wednesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Alex Edler has a lower body injury and will not return tonight. pic.twitter.com/KTMgm7ZKLA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2018

He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Edler has not scored in 10 games so far this season but does have five assists.

Forward Sven Baertschi also left the game in the second frame with an upper-body injury. He did not return either.

Following their matchup with the Golden Knights, Vancouver will be back in action Thursday against the Coyotes in Arizona.