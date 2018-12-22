VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks (17-17-4) hope to head into their holiday break on a high when they host the Winnipeg Jets (23-10-2) tonight at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night. After a slow start in which they were outshot 15-5 in the opening period, the Canucks scored twice in the second period and three more times in the third. Bo Horvat grabbed a share of the team lead with his 17th goal of the season while Adam Gaudette, Josh Leivo, Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson also found the back of the net.

Horvat has now scored in five of his last eight games. Leivo has goals in three of the last six games and has four goals and an assist in nine games with the Canucks. Virtanen’s goal was his 11th of the season, which is a new career best.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots for his sixth consecutive victory. Markstrom has won all six of his decisions in December, stopping 162 of 172 shots. He has a 1.67 goals against average and .942 save percentage this month. He’ll get the start again tonight and the Canucks will go with the same line-up they used on Thursday to beat the Blues.

Travis Green revealed Saturday morning that Brandon Sutter will likely join the team on its post-Christmas road trip. Sutter has missed 27 games with a separated shoulder suffered on October 29th.

The Canucks are on a run of 20 straight successful penalty kills over their past eight games. They have not surrendered a power play goal since December 4th against the Minnesota Wild. The Canucks’ penalty killers have been perfect in nine of their last 10 games.

Alex Edler will appear in his 782nd NHL game tonight, all with the Canucks. He’ll move past Harold Snepsts to set a franchise record for games played by a defenseman in a Vancouver uniform.

After Thursday’s win, the Canucks are 6-1-1 in their past eight games and have points in nine of their past 13 (7-4-2). A year ago, the Canucks went into the Christmas break with a 15-17-5 record for 35 points in 37 games.

Winnipeg arrives in Vancouver on the heels of a 5-3 win in San Jose on Thursday. It was the Ehlers and Wheeler Show as Nikolaj Ehlers recorded his second hat trick in the past 12 games and captain Blake Wheeler had the primary assist on all three of Ehlers’ markers. Dustin Byfuglien and Mason Appleton, with his first in the NHL, had the other Jets’ goals while Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves.

The win vaulted the Jets into top spot in the Central Division with 48 points. They are 6-1 in their last seven games and 10-2 in their past 12. They are tied for third in the NHL with 126 goals this season fueled by a league-best power play which is running at 29.2%.

Patrik Laine leads Winnipeg, and sits tied for third in the league, with 23 goals on the season. He is tied for the league lead with 10 power play goals. Mark Scheifele leads the team in points with 48 (21 goals and 27 assists) while Wheeler has 47 (five goals and 42 assists). Wheeler shares the league-lead in assists.​

After three straight starts, Hellebuyck will watch from the bench tonight. Port Alberni native Laurent Brossoit will get the start in goal. He has won four straight games. His last appearance was a 4-3 win in Chicago on December 14th.

The Jets have owned this head-to-head matchup in recent years, winning seven straight games and 11 of the last 12 including both previous meetings this season. They were 4-1 winners on home ice on October 18th and beat the Canucks 6-3 at Rogers Arena on November 19th. Winnipeg registered 23 first period shots in that latest win. That is the most shots against the Canucks in a single period this season.

Projected lineup vs. Jets

Eriksson-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser

Granlund-Gaudette-Leivo

Roussel-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Biega

Markstrom

Projected Jets lineup

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Laine

Perreault-Roslovic-Tanev

Lemieux-Petan-Appleton

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Brossoit​