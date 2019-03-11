Fans in Vancouver might have to wait a bit to see 19-year-old Quinn Hughes.

Jim Benning speaking to the media. Said Hughes arrives in Vancouver Tuesday, and his bruised ankle will be evaluated then. “He won’t play until he’s 100%, so we’ll see when that is.” — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 11, 2019

General manager Jim Benning said Hughes will have his bruised ankle evaluated when he arrives in Vancouver on Tuesday.

"He won't play until he's 100 per cent, so we'll see when that is," Benning said.

The Canucks signed Hughes to an entry-level deal over the weekend.

Vancouver picked Hughes seventh overall at the 2018 NHL draft, but he opted to play a second season at the University of Michigan this year before turning pro.

He played sparingly in Michigan’s last game on Saturday after taking a shot on foot/ankle area according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. It's unlikely he plays on Wednesday, though Benning did not rule him out.

Lalji adds the Canucks will have to weigh how much Hughes plays and how it relates to their need to protect him in the expansion draft down the road. According to Lalji, it's highly unlikely he plays in more than 10 of their remaining 13 games. If he plays nine or fewer he won't be subject to an offer sheet or have arb rights after 2021.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound blueliner had five goals and 28 assists in 31 games for the Wolverines this season, but the team was knocked out of the NCAA playoffs by the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

The Canucks (28-32-9) will take on the New York Rangers Wednesday.