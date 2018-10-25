The Vancouver Canucks are going to need someone to step up Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes as the club is without six regulars, all sidelined by injuries.

Alex Edler (knee), Chris Tanev (hip), Sven Baertschi (head), Brock Boeser (grion), Elias Pettersson (head) and Jay Beagle (arm) will all be out of the lineup.

Pettersson, Boeser, Baertschi and Edler are the next four leading scorers on the club, respectively, after Bo Horvat. Defencemen Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois were called up by the Canucks earlier on Thursday.

Vancouver picked up a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night in the shootout. Following their matchup with the Coyotes, Vancouver will be back in action Saturday when they host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.