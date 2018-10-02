Green: Canucks 'not a team thinking of winning the Stanley Cup' this season

The Vancouver Canucks will not name a captain to replace Henrik Sedin this season.

Instead, the team announced Tuesday four players will serve as alternate captains this season; Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev.

"Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev form our leadership group as alternate captains, supported by a wider group of veteran players," head coach Travis Green said. "Our team culture will be built from leadership by committee. It will be a big part of our process and our identity each and every game."

Sedin, who retired along with his brother Daniel last season, served as captain from 2010-2018.

The Canucks also released their 23-man roster on Tuesday, which can be seen below.

FORWARDS (13)

Sven Baertschi

Jay Beagle

Brock Boeser

Loui Eriksson

Nikolay Goldobin

Markus Granlund

Bo Horvat

Brendan Leipsic

Tyler Motte

Elias Pettersson

Tim Schaller

Brandon Sutter

Jake Virtanen

DEFENCEMEN (8)

Alex Biega

Michael Del Zotto

Alexander Edler

Erik Gudbranson

Ben Hutton

Derrick Pouliot

Troy Stecher

Christopher Tanev

GOALTENDERS (2)

Jacob Markstrom

Anders Nilsson

*Antoine Roussel begins the season on injured reserve

*Thatcher Demko begins the season on non-roster injured reserve