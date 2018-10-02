1h ago
Canucks name four alternate captains
TSN.ca Staff
The Vancouver Canucks will not name a captain to replace Henrik Sedin this season.
Instead, the team announced Tuesday four players will serve as alternate captains this season; Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev.
"Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev form our leadership group as alternate captains, supported by a wider group of veteran players," head coach Travis Green said. "Our team culture will be built from leadership by committee. It will be a big part of our process and our identity each and every game."
Sedin, who retired along with his brother Daniel last season, served as captain from 2010-2018.
The Canucks also released their 23-man roster on Tuesday, which can be seen below.
FORWARDS (13)
Sven Baertschi
Jay Beagle
Brock Boeser
Loui Eriksson
Nikolay Goldobin
Markus Granlund
Bo Horvat
Brendan Leipsic
Tyler Motte
Elias Pettersson
Tim Schaller
Brandon Sutter
Jake Virtanen
DEFENCEMEN (8)
Alex Biega
Michael Del Zotto
Alexander Edler
Erik Gudbranson
Ben Hutton
Derrick Pouliot
Troy Stecher
Christopher Tanev
GOALTENDERS (2)
Jacob Markstrom
Anders Nilsson
*Antoine Roussel begins the season on injured reserve
*Thatcher Demko begins the season on non-roster injured reserve