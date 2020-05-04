Rishaug: Edmonton's bid to be hub city is 'full steam ahead' and 'looking fairly optimistic'

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are among the teams who have submitted bids to host NHL games if the season resumes, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote in The Athletic Monday that 11-14 teams are believes to have submitted bids, while Rishaug adds the league is currently going through the numerous proposals it received.

In addition to the Oilers submitting a bid to the NHL to host games, Can also report that the Vancouver Canucks have also done so. League is going through the numerous proposals it has received. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 4, 2020

Potential hub cities for a possible NHL return this spring and summer started submitting proposals to the league last week after the NHL provided the cities with a list of detailed criteria needed to be met in order to host games.

As Rishaug noted last week, areas of concern include how to deal with dressing rooms, practice facilities, treatment facilities, gym areas, broadcast facilities, hotel space, transportation and regional COVID-19 protocols.