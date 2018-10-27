The Vancouver Canucks will get star rookie Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser back tonight when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pettersson and Boeser back in the lineup tonight. No Tanev yet. #Canucks

Pettersson, 19, suffered a concussion in a game against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 13 and hasn't played since.

The rookie forward, who was selected fifth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, was on fire to start the season, scoring five goals and adding three assists over eight games.

Boeser, 21, is dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of the past two games. He has two goals and four assists over six games this season, his third in the NHL.

On the bad side of things, head coach Travis Green announced veteran defenceman Alex Edler will be out for "weeks" with a knee injury.

Edler, 32, exited Wednesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period after an awkward tie up with Max Pacioretty and did not return. He also missed Thursday's loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

In 10 games this season, Edler has five assists and leads the Canucks with an average of 22:20 of playing time per game.

Chris Tanev will not play against the Penguins due to a hip injury suffered Wednesday.