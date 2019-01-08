Could Simmonds be a fit for the Leafs?

The Vancouver Canucks have recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the AHL's Utica Comets, the club announced Tuesday.

Gaudette was sent down by Vancouver on Dec. 29.

The 22-year-old has two goals and four assists in 31 games with the big club so far this season. In seven AHL games, Gaudette has four goals and three assists.

Elias Pettersson was also placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3.

Vancouver will be back in action Thursday at home against the Arizona Coyotes.