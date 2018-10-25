The Vancouver Canucks recalled two defencemen from the AHL's Utica Comets on Thursday after being bit hard by the injury bug on Wesdnesday night.

Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois were called up by Canucks, who have yet to provide an update on the injuries sustained by Chris Tanev, Alex Edler and forward Sven Baertschi in Wednesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tanev (hip), Edler (lower-body), and Baertschi (upper-body) all left Wednesday's game early and did not return, causing the Canucks to finish the game with four defencemen.

Canucks head coach Travis Green did not provide an update on any of the injured players following the game, but did say that forward Brock Boeser is a possibility for Thursday's matchup with the Arizona Coyotes more so than Elias Pettersson. Boeser has not played since Monday as he recovers from a lower-body injury. Pettersson has been out since Oct. 13 with a concussion.

Boeser is a possibility for tomorrow’s game against the Coyotes, more so than Pettersson, said Green. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2018

Following Thursday's game, the Canucks will return to the ice Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.