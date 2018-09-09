PENTICTON, B.C. — Jonathan Dahlen scored two goals, including the game-winner, as the Vancouver Canucks topped the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 in a matchup of rookie teams to sweep the Young Stars Classic on Sunday.

First-round pick Elias Pettersson, Adam Gaudette, Kaleb Bulych and Zack MacEwan also found the back of the net for the Canucks.

Jimmy Huntington, Krystof Hrabik, Alexis D'Aoust and C.J. Suess answered for the Jets.

Gaudette, the 2018 Hobey Baker winner, opened the scoring by firing a one-timer into the back of the net just after the midway mark of the first period.

Pettersson, the fifth overall selection in 2017, followed that up by wiring a one-timer of his own off a feed from defenceman Olli Juolevi top-shelf past Winnipeg goaltender Mikhail Berdin to make it 2-0. Juolevi was picked by Vancouver fifth overall in 2016.

Pettersson wrapped up the weekend with three goals after scoring a pair during Game 1 of the series, which the Canucks won 8-2 on Friday.

Dahlen, a second-round pick in 2016, stretched the Canucks' lead to three with a stick-side shot off a pass from Reid Gardiner.

Suess, D'Aoust and Hrabik scored three consecutive goals for the Jets as they tied the game in the second period.

Bulych put the Canucks back ahead with a wrister that found the back of the net five minutes into the third frame.

Dahlen potted an empty-netter to give Vancouver a two-goal buffer with just over a minute left.

Huntington's late goal gave the Jets some life, but MacEwan sealed the Canucks victory with another empty-netter.