The Vancouver Canucks (1-0) visit the Calgary Flames (0-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight to kick off a six-game road trip.

It’s the Flames home opener and the rematch of Wednesday’s 5-2 Canucks victory at Rogers Arena. Rookie Elias Pettersson found the back of the net on his first NHL shot to open the scoring and later set up Nikolay Goldobin to make it 2-0. Linemates Pettersson, Goldobin and Loui Eriksson each picked up two points in the victory.

Brendan Leipsic, Jake Virtanen and Tyler Motte (into an empty net) rounded out the scoring for Vancouver. All five goals were scored by players 24-years-old or younger.

Penalty killing was key for the Canucks on Wednesday as the team successfully killed off all seven short-handed situations. To their credit, the Canucks penalty killers allowed just six Flames’ shots with the man-advantage. The 14 minutes of PK duty was more than in any game last season (11:29 in Boston last October was the season high).

The Canucks will not make any changes to the line-up that produced a win in the season opener. That means Tim Schaller, Ben Hutton and Alex Biega are again the healthy scratches.

Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves in Wednesday’s win and will get a second straight start in goal tonight. With no back-to-back games scheduled until October 24 and 25 in Las Vegas and Arizona, it’s likely that Markstrom will see a heavy workload on this road trip and through this first month of the season.

Last season the Canucks were 15-22-4 on the road and were 1-1 in two games in Calgary. The Flames were a disappointing 17-20-4 on home ice last season and along with the Buffalo Sabres the only teams in the league with more road wins than home victories.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan scored third period goals for Calgary on Wednesday. Captain Mark Giordano led the Flames with 25:46 of ice time and produced a team-high five shots on goal and 14 attempts. Travis Hamonic has been placed on Injured Reserve with a facial fracture after a first period fight with Erik Gudbranson. Dalton Prout will replace Hamonic on the Flames blueline tonight.

Newcomer Elias Lindholm was on the ice for all four of Vancouver’s third period goals. Rookie defenseman Jusso Valimaki is celebrating his 20th birthday today.

After tonight, both teams head east. The Canucks continue their road trip in Carolina on Tuesday night while the Flames head for Nashville to open a three game road trip.

Canucks probable lines:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Motte-Sutter-Virtanen

Leipsic-Beagle-Granlund

Edler-Tanev

MDZ-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Markstrom