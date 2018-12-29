CALGARY – The Vancouver Canucks (18-18-4) reach the midway point of their 2018-19 National Hockey League schedule tonight when they visit the Calgary Flames (23-12-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome. It’s the first meeting between these Pacific Division rivals since splitting a season-opening home and home series in early October.

The Canucks were 4-2 winners in Edmonton on Thursday in their first game out of the holiday break. Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser scored on the Canucks' first two shots of the hockey game and Elias Pettersson and Antoine Roussel added first period goals as the Canucks scored four times on six shots in the opening 20 minutes. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves, picking up a seventh win in his last eight starts. He gets the call again tonight.

Sven Baertschi and Troy Stecher both return to the Canucks line-up tonight after missing action due to concussions. Baertschi has been sidelined since October 24th (29 games) while Stecher has been out since December 18th (3 games). At practice Friday, Baertschi skated on a line with Markus Granlund and Josh Leivo while Stecher was paired on defence with Ben Hutton.

To make room to activate Baertschi from the injured reserve, the Canucks will have to make a roster move this afternoon.

After the win in Edmonton, the Canucks are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games outscoring opponents 37-22 over that span. The two regulation losses were to Stanley Cup contenders Tampa Bay and Winnipeg and the Lightning is the only opponent to score more than three goals in regulation time. The Canucks are 8-5-2 in their past 15 games.

Bo Horvat had an assist on Thursday and now has 10+14=24 in his past 24 games. Nikolay Goldobin had a pair of helpers against the Oilers and has 4+16=20 in his last 25 games. Elias Pettersson scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot against the Flames on October 3rd and has 3+2=5 in two head to head match-ups against Calgary.

The Flames return to action tonight following a 4-1 win in Winnipeg on Thursday night. Johnny Gaudreau had a hat trick while his line with Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm combined for eight points. Mark Jankowski had Calgary’s other goal against the Jets while David Rittich made 35 saves in the Flames net. Rittich, who has started seven of the past eight games, gets the call again for the Flames who lead the Pacific Division and are tied for fourth in the overall league standings with 49 points.

Johnny Hockey leads the Flames and sits sixth in NHL scoring with 19+32=51 while Monahan, Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk are all top-25 scorers. The Flames are the only team in the league with four 40-point players so far this season. Monahan has a team-high 21 goals to go along with 22 assists, Tkachuk has 16+26=42 and Lindholm 17+24=41. As if that wasn’t enough firepower, Calgary captain Mark Giordano sits fourth among NHL defensemen with 6+30=36. It should come as no surprise that the Flames are third in the NHL in overall offense with 131 goals. They are also the fourth best defensive team in the league surrendering 102 goals.

After an indifferent 5-5-1 start, the Flames are 18-7-2 in their past 27 games. However, prior to Thursday’s impressive win in Winnipeg, Calgary had dropped three straight (0-2-1) leading into the holiday break. The Flames are 11-4-3 on home ice this season, but have lost their last two games at the Saddledome.

Calgary struck for three power play goals in a 7-4 win over the Canucks at the Saddledome on October 6th. The Flames opened the scoring just 12 seconds into that hockey game and are 18-2 this season when scoring first.

This marks the Canucks final visit to the Foothills City this season. The teams will conclude their regular season series with games February 9th and March 23rd in Vancouver.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Eriksson-Horvat-Virtanen

Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser

Baertschi-Granlund-Leivo

Roussel-Beagle-Motte

Edler-Tanev

Hutton-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Markstrom

POSSIBLE FLAMES LINE-UP

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Czarnik

Bennett-Jankowski-Neal

Dube-Ryan-Hathaway

Giordano-Brodie

Hanafin-Hamonic

Kylington-Andersson

Rittich