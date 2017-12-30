After a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vancouver Canucks are looking for consecutive wins since December 2 and 5 when they host the Los Angeles Kings.

The line of Thomas Vanek, Sam Gagner and Brock Boeser accounted for all five goals and seven assists on Thursday. Vanek matched a career-best with five points (two goals and three helpers), while Boeser has scored in four straight and eight of his last 10 games. Gagner four-game point streak with two goals and four assists in that timeframe.

The last time the Canucks faced the Kings on November 14 at Staples Center, they made changes to a struggling power play. The team has gone 18-for-60 (a 30 per-cent clip) in the 21 games since the moves. That game was also the last time Henrik Sedin scored with the Swede now up to 20 games without finding the net.

Tonight will be the 100th NHL game played for a trio of Canucks: Jake Virtanen, Brendan Gaunce and Nic Dowd. This will be Dowd's first game against the Kings since he was dealt from Los Angeles to Vancouver on December 7.

The Canucks have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the AHL's Utica Comets and he's a possibility to play. It appears Chris Tanev (groin) will miss his seventh straight game.

Jacob Markstrom starts for the fourth straight time and sixth in the past seven Canuck games.

Jonathan Quick is expected to be in goal for the Kings, who have dropped two straight.

Potential Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen

Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher

--

Potential Kings line combinations:

Pearson-Kopitar-Brown

Toffoli-Kempe-Gaborik

Shore-Lewis-Clifford​