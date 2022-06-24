Canada Soccer announced its 23-player roster for the Concacaf W Championship set to be played in Mexico next month.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for both of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“Selecting the 23 players was incredibly difficult and I think the quality of the players who did miss out speaks to the overall quality of the group,” Canada manager Bev Priestman said in a statement. “Four of the five additions to the squad from last summer have all had experience at Concacaf or FIFA tournaments which is great. Now it’s about shifting gears from selection to connecting as a team and continuing to work on the little things that best prepare us to kick off in Monterrey.”

Canada will compete in Group B in Monterrey alongside Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. Hosts Mexico, the United States, Haiti and Jamaica comprise Group A.

The CanWNT will have one more tune-up before the tournament, a friendly against South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field, on Sunday.