Canada Soccer announced its 23-player roster for the Concacaf W Championship set to be played in Mexico next month.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for both of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“Selecting the 23 players was incredibly difficult and I think the quality of the players who did miss out speaks to the overall quality of the group,” Canada manager Bev Priestman said in a statement. “Four of the five additions to the squad from last summer have all had experience at Concacaf or FIFA tournaments which is great. Now it’s about shifting gears from selection to connecting as a team and continuing to work on the little things that best prepare us to kick off in Monterrey.”

Canada will compete in Group B in Monterrey alongside Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. Hosts Mexico, the United States, Haiti and Jamaica comprise Group A.

The CanWNT will have one more tune-up before the tournament, a friendly against South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field, on Sunday.

 

CANADA 23-PLAYER ROSTER

POS. PLAYER HOMETOWN CLUB
GK Sabrina D'Angelo  Welland, Ont.  Vittsjo GIK 
GK  Lysianne Proulx  Montreal  Unattached 
GK  Kailen Sheridan  Pickering, Ont.  San Diego Wave 
CB  Kadeisha Buchanan  Toronto  Chelsea 
CB  Vanessa Gilles  Chateauguay, Que.  Angel City FC 
CB  Shelina Zadorsky  London, Ont.  Tottenham Hotspur 
FB  Allysha Chapman  Oshawa, Ont.  Houston Dash 
FB  Ashley Lawrence  Toronto  Paris Saint-Germain 
FB Jayde Riviere  Pickering, Ont.  Ann Arbor FC 
FB  Bianca St-Georges  Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que.  Chicago Red Stars 
MF  Zoe Burns  Issaquah, WA   USC
MF  Jessie Fleming  London, Ont.  Chelsea 
MF  Julia Grosso  Vancouver  Juventus
MF  Quinn  Toronto OL Reign 
MF  Sophie Schmidt  Winnipeg  Houston Dash 
MF  Desiree Scott  Winnipeg  Kansas City Current 
FW  Janine Beckie  Highlands Ranch, CO  Portland Thorns 
FW  Jordyn Huitema  Chilliwack, BC  OL Reign 
FW  Cloé Lacasse  Sudbury, Ont.  Benfica 
FW  Adriana Leon  Mississauga, Ont.  West Ham United 
FW  Nichelle Prince Ajax, Ont.  Houston Dash 
FW  Deanne Rose  New Tecumseth, Ont.  Reading 
FW  Christine Sinclair  Burnaby, BC  Portland Thorns 

 

 