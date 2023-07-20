Midfielder Jessie Fleming is not starting in Canada's opening match at the Women's World Cup against Nigeria as she continues to deal with an injury.

Canada's starting lineup features captain Christine Sinclair, Deanne Rose, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon, Quinn, Julia Grosso, Jayde Riviere, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Vanessa Gilles with Kailen Sheridan starting in goal.

Along with Fleming, Simi Awujo, Gabrielle Carle, Allysha Chapman, Sabrina D'Angelo, Cloe Lacasse, Nichelle Prince, Lysianne Proulx, Sophie Schmidt, Olivia Smith, Evelyne Viens and Shelina Zadorsky are all listed as substitutes.

It’s not a tournament threatening injury but Bev Priestman wants to avoid using her at this point in the #FifaWWC #CanWNT — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 21, 2023

TSN's Claire Hanna reports that head coach Bev Priestman said it's not a tournament-threatening injury for Fleming but wants to avoid using her at this point.

Fleming was limited in practice earlier this week, as she did not take part in all the team's drills on Monday and sat on the bench during training on Tuesday. She was back training on Wednesday, doing footwork drills on her own with no tape on her calf and showed no obvious signs of discomfort, per TSN's Meaghen Johnson.