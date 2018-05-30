Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

LAS VEGAS — Before a matchup with the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final was even a twinkle in his eye, Alex Ovechkin was mesmerized by the idea of Vegas.

“It’s kind of like an unbelievable show, you get excited,” Ovechkin said at All-Star Weekend in January. “It’s not a regular rink. It’s like you [are] in a nightclub. It’s like a party.”

Scantily clad showgirls line the glass in the Capitals’ end of T-Mobile Arena for warmups.

“Everybody dancing over there,” Ovechkin said then. “It’s like ‘Holy Jesus, are we in a hockey game or is this like a pool party out there?’ ”

Vegas is so different than any other city, Capitals coach Barry Trotz said, so his team stayed far away from the Strip for their five nights in Vegas, removed from the pool parties, the gambling and the temptation that come with America’s adult playground.

They even dodged the sun. Trotz described the scene as his Caps living in a cave: “They caved it up,” played Mario Kart and watched the NBA playoffs. Trotz’s message was simple.

“We can always come back to Vegas,” Trotz said. “Vegas is going to be here for a long time. This opportunity may never come around again.”

Ovechkin and the Capitals were all business in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Not wanting to let the opportunity slip through their hands like desert sand, Ovechkin scored his first career Stanley Cup Final goal and the Capitals salvaged the split they so desperately needed with a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

It marked the Capitals’ first-ever franchise win in the Stanley Cup Final, snapping a five-game skid that included Game 1 and a four-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings in 1998.

They also became the first team to ever beat the Golden Knights on home ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs when Vegas scored the game’s first goal. Vegas had incredibly scored first in each of their first nine home playoff games (9-0).

Now, this all-square best-of-seven series shifts to the District of Columbia for Game 3 on Saturday night – a decidedly different town and vibe, one with its own sordid history of greed and corruption.

The Capitals may have to go it without the playoffs’ leading scorer in Evgeny Kuznetsov, who left Game 2 with an apparent wrist or shoulder injury in the first period after a check from Brayden McNabb along the boards. Kuznetsov was listed as questionable by the Capitals but never returned. He registered 25 points in 20 postseason games this spring.

For Ovechkin, his second period power-play strike marked the 59th playoff goal of his surefire Hall of Fame career – and at long last, his first in the Final. It was his 59th goal in 118 games. Only 20 players in NHL history have a better goals-per-game rate (0.50) in the postseason than Ovechkin, including just three other active players (Vladimir Tarasenko, Jake Guentzel and Mike Cammalleri) with a minimum of 25 games played.

For perspective on Ovechkin’s goal-scoring prowess, he netted 116 goals in between the time it took Brooks Orpik to find the net just once.

Orpik netted the Game 2 winner with a helpful bounce from Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch. It was Orpik’s first goal of any kind – playoffs or regular season – since Feb 26, 2016, more than two seasons ago.

Yes, Orpik’s last goal came some 117 days before the NHL even approved a franchise for the Vegas market. It had been a while.

Orpik, the 37-year-old veteran who is the only Washington player with a Stanley Cup ring, then helped the Capitals buckle down on a key penalty kill. Down two men, the Caps staved off the Golden Knights for 69 seconds to preserve the win.

We have ourselves a series now – and the Capitals will have themselves another trip to Vegas, just as Trotz said.

