2h ago
Capitals sign Alexeyev to entry-level deal
The Canadian Press
ARLINGTON, Va. — First-round draft pick Alexander Alexeyev has signed a $2.775 million, three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.
The team announced the deal with the defenceman on Monday.
It has an average annual value of $925,000.
The 18-year-old from Russia was taken with the 31st overall pick in this year's NHL draft. He spent last season in the Western Hockey League.
Alexeyev recorded an assist in a preseason game for the Capitals against the Boston Bruins this month.
He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds.