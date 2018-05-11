Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom missed his second straight game Friday night with a hand injury and is day-to-day according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.

Caps vs. Lightning, Game 1:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Oshie

Burakovsky-Stephenson-Connolly

DSP-Beagle-Chiasson



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos



Holtby vs. Vasilevskiy



Backstrom missed most of the third period in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and was held out for Game 6 as the Capitals clinched the series.

In 11 playoff games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. The 30-year-old had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season.