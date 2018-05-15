Scheifele: 'We gave them chances and they capitalized on them'

Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will not play in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning because of a hand injury. This marks the fourth straight game he has missed.

Backstrom missed most of the third period in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and was held out for Game 6 as the Capitals clinched the series.

In 11 playoff games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. The 30-year-old had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season.

The Capitals have a 2-0 advantage in the series.