1h ago
Caps' Backstrom (hand) misses Game 3
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will not play in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning because of a hand injury. This marks the fourth straight game he has missed.
Backstrom missed most of the third period in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and was held out for Game 6 as the Capitals clinched the series.
In 11 playoff games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. The 30-year-old had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season.
The Capitals have a 2-0 advantage in the series.