1h ago
Caps' Kuznetsov leaves with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left Wednesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated on Thursday.
Kuznetsov left after taking an illegal check to the head from Jets defenceman Brandon Tanev in the first period. Tanev received a penalty on the play.
The 26-year-old has six goals and 15 assists over 17 games this season, his sixth with the Caps.
Kuznetsov is coming off a career season in 2017-18 where he scored 27 goals and 56 assists over 79 games.