Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov left Wednesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated on Thursday.

#Caps Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) will not return and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 15, 2018

Kuznetsov left after taking an illegal check to the head from Jets defenceman Brandon Tanev in the first period. Tanev received a penalty on the play.

The 26-year-old has six goals and 15 assists over 17 games this season, his sixth with the Caps.

Kuznetsov is coming off a career season in 2017-18 where he scored 27 goals and 56 assists over 79 games.