The Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals will be without the services of defenceman Brooks Orpik for four to six weeks after undergoing a procedure on his right knee, the club announced on Tuesday.

INJURY UPDATE | Brooks Orpik underwent a successful outpatient arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks #ALLCAPS https://t.co/XpUg8S6CPn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 20, 2018

Orpik, 38, has appeared in 10 games for the Caps this season, scoring a goal and adding an assist in 16:18 of ice time a night.

A native of San Francisco, Orpik is in his 16th NHL season.

Originally taken with the 18th overall pick in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston College, Orpik has 17 goals and 170 assists in 992 career games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Caps.