Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

WASHINGTON — Reserved for goals only, Evgeny Kuznetsov didn’t break out his trademarked dancing bird celebration on Monday night.

He might be saving it for when the Capitals hoist the Stanley Cup.

Kuznetsov has Washington within reach now.

There hasn’t been a celebration quite like it – part pterodactyl, part albatross – which actually originated as a brag by Kuznetsov when he made a big play in a video game.

Then again, there haven’t been very many playoff runs quite as magical as the one Kuznetsov is living right now.

Kuznetsov dished the puck like he was playing a video game, assisting on four goals with precision passing to push his Stanley Cup playoff-leading point total to 31.

Only four other players this century have hit 30 or more in a single spring, joining Evgeni Malkin (36 in 2009), Sidney Crosby (31 in 2009), Logan Couture (30 in 2016) and Danny Briere (30 in 2010).

Kuznetsov’s four points paced the Capitals to a 6-2 rout of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 at Capital One Arena. The win earned Washington a commanding 3-to-1 edge in the best-of-seven battle for all the marbles.

“We want the Cup,” the 20,356 Cup-starved fans decked out in red chanted as the final minutes ticked away.

The Capitals can erase 44 years of heartbreak and misery and lift the franchise’s first Stanley Cup with a win in Vegas in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Midnight is fast approaching for Sin-derella.

Kuznetsov almost single-handedly turned Vegas into a pumpkin in Game 4. He has been at the centre of nearly everything the Capitals have done these playoffs, too. With a series-high seven points in the Cup Final, Kuznetsov now has at least one point in 13 of the last 14 games.

The only one Kuznetsov failed to register a point was Game 2 – when he didn’t play the final two periods because he left with an injury. His 31 points make it a 107-point pace over an 82-game season.

He is one man who's extremely hot, making the Conn Smythe race a two-man battle to the finish with linemate Alex Ovechkin. Malkin is the only other Russian-born player to win the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP.

“It’s special,” Kuznetsov said of his playoff run before the series began. “Some players play so many years and never have a chance to play in the Final. It’s huge for me personally. You may have one chance in your life and I believe that you have to take it.”

James Neal had the chance of a lifetime to potentially change the outcome of Game 4. The Real Deal faced a gaping cage just minutes after puck drop and fired it off the post, with Braden Holtby somehow scrambling to put a paddle on it after it clanked out.

It was a miss that will haunt Neal for a summer, the kind of miss that’s hard to comprehend.

But if you believe in karma, it was almost like every bad bounce of the last decade was coming back for the Capitals. There is even almost a poetic element to it, that it was Neal the former Penguin that hit the post, and that they’re beating Marc-Andre Fleury now, the man who stood in their way so many of those sorry springs.

Kuznetsov found T.J. Oshie for a power play goal minutes later and the Capitals chugged down the track. Two third period goals by Vegas weren’t enough to create much of a doubt.

Kuznetsov’s wizardry continued when he landed a tape-to-tape pass through sticks and skates to find Tom Wilson. He passed it through Jonathan Marchessault’s skates in mid-stride, then around Deryk Engelland, to a wide-open Wilson – all as he was looping around the net.

“Kuznetsov is a guy who drives the play out there,” Vegas forward David Perron said Sunday. “He doesn’t put that many pucks on net. He really changes the coverage every time he touches the puck. Guys have to give him time, but when you do that, he finds guys.”

What Kuznetsov is doing now is exactly what Golden Knights GM George McPhee envisioned when selecting him 26th overall in 2010. The irony is that McPhee is watching it all unfold from the Vegas management suite.

Kuznetsov, now 26, remained in Russia’s KHL playing for his hometown Chelyabinsk Traktor for four seasons after the Capitals drafted him.

When the Capitals finally convinced him to come over, McPhee was fired after just a 17-game taste of Kuznetsov.

“I said ‘Why not?’,” Kuznetsov said before this series about his trip over.

Kuznetsov is normally shy, not like the exuberant celebrant you see after goals.

“I don’t like talking about my game because I don’t know how to explain it to you,” Kuznetsov said. “For me, it’s the language barrier. I never learned English in school. When I get better with the language, it gets more easy for me to make a joke or handle my jokes. For me, it’s a big confidence to have that positive emotion to feel more comfortable off the ice.”

Two years ago, Kuznetsov said, he started talking more and understanding more. On the ice, the lessons in Washington have not been easy. He faced many games where “you know you’re going on vacation soon.”

That hasn’t happened this year, not even when the Capitals were down 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final.

“I don’t know why, but I never thought about that vacation,” Kuznetsov said. “I believe in our team. I don’t like to learn from good experiences, I learn from all those bad things. You can’t take the next step until you feel that pain.”

Forty-four years of pain is one game away from being wiped away.

