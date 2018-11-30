Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals was issued a five-minute major and a match penalty on Friday for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Brett Seney.

With the match penalty, it means an automatic suspension (pending review) by the NHL Department of Player Safety for Wilson. Seney left the game after the hit but later returned in the third period. Wilson's next suspension will be the fifth of his NHL career.

Wilson was originally suspended 20 regular games earlier this season on Oct. 3 after a preseason hit on St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist, who missed the first eight games of the 2018-19 season with a concussion.

He appealed that suspension at a hearing on Oct. 18 but commissioner Gary Bettman upheld it. Wilson filed a third appeal from an neutral arbitrator and on Nov. 13, his 20-game suspension was reduced to 14. He served 16 games of his suspension.

Wilson, 24, has 12 points (six goals, six points) in eight games since returning from the suspension.