PERTH, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, did not make the starting lineup for Canada's game against Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was among the substitutes at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Prior to Wednesday, Sinclair had started all 22 of her previous World Cup appearances, logging 1,939 minutes with 10 goals to her credit.

There had been no suggestion that Sinclair was dealing with an injury in the lead-up to the Group B game.

Canada coach Bev Priestman, speaking at the pre-match news conference, called Sinclair "a Canadian great."

But she acknowledged that the performance of forwards Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens off the bench against Nigeria had given her food for thought.

"They asked some questions, one million per cent" she said.

Viens and midfielder Jessie Fleming, returning from a one-game absence due to a calf injury, came into the starting 11 with Nichelle Prince also dropping to the bench. Fleming captained the side.

Sinclair won her 324th capin the Canadians' tournament-opening scoreless draw with No. 40 Nigeria, seeing her penalty kick stopped early in the second half.

Sinclair exited in the 71st minute of the Nigeria game. When an Irish reporter suggested Tuesday that some of Canada's older players struggled as the game wore on, Priestman talked up Sinclair.

"What might take some players three touches she can do in one," the coach said. "And I think that quality shines through. So, for me, I'm here to win, as is the team. And Christine Sinclair is a huge part of that."

Prior to Wednesday, Sinclair had started 82 of her last 87 matches for Canada dating back to early 2016.

In four of the five matches she didn't start during that period, Sinclair came in to open the second half — including a 2-0 win over Japan in February in Frisco, Texas, at the SheBelieves Cup. The tournament saw the Canadian women boycott training as part of their ongoing labour dispute with Canada Soccer.

As one of the Canadian team's player representatives, Sinclair was heavily involved in the negotiations.

In appearing in the Nigeria game, Sinclair became the second-oldest player to feature at the Women’s World Cup at the age of 40 years and 39 days. The oldest player is Brazil’s Formiga, who lined up against France in 2019 aged 41 years 112 days.

Like Sinclair, Nigeria's Onome Ebi and Brazil's Marta are also attending their sixth World Cup. The 40-year-old Ebi did not figure against Canada while the 37-year-old Marta came off the bench in the 75th minute of Brazil's 4-0 win over Panama.

Sinclair, Marta and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to score at five World Cups.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023