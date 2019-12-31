Greer: I believe the Seahawks are the most dangerous team in football

Steve Wilks’s tenure as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals is over after just one season, the team confirmed Monday.

The Cards finished the season at 3-13, the league’s worst mark, and will pick first in the spring’s draft.

A native of Charlotte, Wilks joined the Cardinals last winter following the retirement of Bruce Arians after six seasons with the Carolina Panthers staff that saw him serve as defensive coordinator in 2017. Prior to that Wilks spent time on the staffs of the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers.

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in three straight years and seven of the last nine seasons.