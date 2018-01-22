PHOENIX — Steve Wilks is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals announced Monday that the 48-year-old Carolina Panthers defensive co-ordinator had agreed to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth.

Wilks spent one season as co-ordinator in Carolina, his 12th year as an NFL assistant. Wilks spent five seasons as Panthers secondary coach before his promotion a year ago.

Wilks replaces Bruce Arians, who retired after five seasons and compiled a franchise-record 50 victories.

Wilks was in Arizona for a second interview last week. He also coached for 11 years at the collegiate level, including a one-year stint as head coach at Savannah State in 1999.

The Cardinals planned to introduce Wilks as coach at a news conference Tuesday at team headquarters.