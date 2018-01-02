Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announced his retirement Tuesday.

Palmer made the announcement via an open letter that was tweeted by the Cardinals.

Palmer spent the past five seasons with the Cardinals. The 38-year-old battled injuries this season, playing only seven games and finishing with 1,978 passing yards and nine touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Palmer started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003 after the team selected him first overall, coming off a Heisman trophy-winning season with USC.

Palmer played eight seasons with the Bengals and two with the Oakland Raiders before joining the Cardinals.

For his career, the Fresno, California native finishes with 46,247 yards and 294 touchdown passes to 187 interceptions.