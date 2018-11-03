The Sam Bradford era in Phoenix was short and now it's over.

The Arizona Cardinals announced the release of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft on Saturday.

We have released QB Sam Bradford. https://t.co/32FZusGAZe — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 3, 2018

Signed in the offseason to a one-year, $20 million to start, Bradford lost the starting quarterback's role to first-round pick Josh Rosen in Week 4.

In three games with Bradford at the helm, the Cards were 0-3. Bradford throw for 400 yards on 50-for-80 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

"I think it was pretty obvious why [head coach Steve Wilks] made it," Bradford said last month on the decision to bench him. "Obviously I wish I would’ve played better, that’s for sure. I wish I could’ve helped this team get off to a better start."

Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon will now back up Rosen with rookie Charles Kanoff remaining on the club's practice roster.

For his nine-year career, Bradford has thrown for 19,449 yards on 1855-for-2967 passing with 103 TDs and 61 picks in 83 games with the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Cards.

The Cardinals (2-6) are currently on their bye week and return to action in Week 10 on November 11 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.