TEMPE, Ariz. — Rookie Josh Rosen will take over as the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in this year's draft, replaced veteran Sam Bradford in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears with 4:31 left to play after three Arizona second-half possessions ended in turnovers.

Rosen couldn't rally the Cardinals to a win, as he threw an interception to end his first drive and was sacked to end the second. But the rookie from UCLA completed four of seven passes for 36 yards and apparently showed coach Steve Wilks enough for him to make a change for the winless Cardinals (0-3).

"Josh plays with a lot of confidence. He gives us the opportunity to be successful," Wilks said Monday.

