Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham helped out a fellow traveler on Wednesday and his act of kindness garnered a lot of play on social media.

Delilah Carter tweeted that Gresham saved her from missing a flight after the NFL veteran paid for her carry-on bags.

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Carter had just got back from Europe and her credit cards weren’t working. She would have had to go back to the ticket counter to pay in cash, which would have forced her to miss her flight, so Gresham stepped in and took care of the $50 fee.

"I'm astonished and tell him it's fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this man's generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board," Cassidy tweeted.

Carter tried to pay back Gresham, whom she didn’t recognize as an NFL player, while on the plane but Gresham declined, telling her to pay it forward.