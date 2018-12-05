Kurkjian on Corbin: Nationals are going for it again

The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced Wednesday.

The #STLCards have acquired six-time NL All-Star 1B Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for C Carson Kelly, RHP Luke Weaver, INF Andy Young and the club's Compensation Round B selection in the 2019 MLB Draft. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/65SThIrDli — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 5, 2018

Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly, Andy Young and a Compensation Round B selection in the 2019 MLB Draft are heading back to Arizona.

Goldschmidt hit .290 with 33 home runs last season for the Diamondbacks. He has spent the last eight seasons with the D-Backs after making his debut in August of 2011. He has had an OPS of at least .800 in each of his last eight seasons.

Goldschmidt will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The package heading back to Arizona is headlined by Weaver, a 25-year-old righty who was very impressive in 2017 but took a step back last season. After going 7-2 with a 3.88 ERA, Weaver followed that up with a record of 7-11 and an ERA of 4.95.

Kelly has struggled immensely in 63 big league games but is still just 24 years of age.