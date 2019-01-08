Kliff Kingsbury has made the jump to the NFL.

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reports that the USC offensive coordinator is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Per sources, Kliff Kingsbury is finalizing a deal to become the Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 8, 2019

The Cardinals fired first-year coach Steve Wilks at the end of a 3-13 campaign that sees the team hold the first pick in April's draft.

Kingsbury, 39, spent the last six seasons as the head coach of Texas Tech, his alma mater. After his firing, he joined the Trojans in December to work under Clay Helton.

A quarterback in his playing days, the native of San Antonio, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2003 and appeared in three games for the New York Jets in 2005. Kingsbury wrapped up his playing career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Kingsbury began his coaching career as an offensive quality control coach in Houston and became the Cougars' OC in 2009 under Kevin Sumlin. After two seasons, he left with Sumlin for Texas A&M where he ran the offence during Johnny Manziel's Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2012.

His high-octane style grabbed the attention of Tech and Kingsbury joined the Red Raiders in 2013. He finished his tenure with the club with a mark of 35-40, never finishing higher than fifth in the Big 12.

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons.