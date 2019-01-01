NCAA March Madness - Play In Games Now on TSN1

Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Flyers Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey: Leafs vs. Predators Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region Tonight at 7:30PM ET on TSN4

NBA on TSN: Lakers vs. Bucks Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN3