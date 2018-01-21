CAMROSE, Alta. — Chelsea Carey won the Canadian Open on Sunday for her first career Grand Slam of Curling title.

Carey scored four in the eighth end to turn a close game into a blowout, downing Michelle Englot 10-5 in the championship draw.

"It's pretty incredible," said Carey. "These events are the pinnacle of the best field in the world. To come out of a field like this, and to come out on top is huge."

The Calgary skip, third Cathy Overton-Clapham, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Laine Peters, started strong with a deuce in the first end before Englot replied to tie it in the second. Carey also scored three in the third and one more in the fifth.

Englot, of Winnipeg, scored a deuce in the fourth and a single in the sixth to bring the game within one before Carey's four in the eighth.

Carey earned her spot in the final of fourth Grand Slam of Curling tournament of the season by beating EunJung Kim of South Korea 6-4 in the semifinals on Saturday. Englot toppled Olympic champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg 10-4 in her semi.

On the men's side, Switzerland's Peter De Cruz scored a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin for the Canadian Open crown.

De Cruz trailed 3-1 after five ends, but scored a single in the sixth, stole another in the seventh to even the draw and scored a deuce in the eighth for the victory.

The Swiss skip downed Kevin Koe, who will represent Canada in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month, in Saturday's semifinal while Edin beat 2014 Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs for his spot in the final.

"Incredible, like actually unbelievable," said De Cruz. "When we qualified, we knew we had two really tough games to make the final and then, playing the No. 1 team in the world. I think they outplayed us in the first half and then we just started to put rocks in places that made their game a little more complicated and we just got a little lucky in the end."

Both winning teams have qualified for the Champions Cup, the final Grand Slam event of the season.