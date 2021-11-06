Price will not speak to media until deemed appropriate by doctors

What are the next steps for Price and the Canadiens?

As part of his after-care process from the NHLPA's Player-Assistance Program, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will not make any public statements or speak to the media until tending physicians deem it appropriate.

#Habs advise that Price’s after-care process within the NHLPA Players Assistance Program involves privacy for him and his family. He will not make any public statements or talk to the media until tending physicians deem it appropriate. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 6, 2021

Price, 34, is set to rejoin the Habs on Monday, after entering the program on Oct. 7. He was in the process of rehabbing from offseason knee surgery when he entered the program.

"He's coming off a surgery, so we've got to see where he's at with that," Ducharme said on Friday. "And then from there I think it's gym, then on the ice by himself, then with the goalie coach, with shooters, with the team.

"So there's a buildup for sure, and the timeline, it's tough to go deep and really have a plan. We're going to take a look at everything we can do to get him ready to play."

The 34-year-old Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.