Price first goalie on the ice at Habs' morning skate

It looks like today is the day for Carey Price.

The veteran netminder was the first goaltender on the ice for the morning skate and head coach Martin St. Louis later confirmed Price will make his return Friday evening against the New York Islanders.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Carey Price effectuera un retour au jeu contre les Islanders ce soir.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Carey Price will return to face the Islanders tonight.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ww4lyJUiUX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2022

Price has not yet played this season as he worked his way back from a knee injury and a stint in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program in October but has been practising with the Habs since early April. Head coach Martin St. Louis previously said Price would take things day-by-day before deciding to return.

During the 2021-22 season, Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in the regular season, In the playoffs, he played 22 games, going 13-9-0 with a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage, leading Montreal to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

Jake Allen has started 35 games for the Habs this season with Sam Montembeault getting 27 starts, Cayden Primeau nine and Andrew Hammond three.

Montreal enters play Friday last in the Atlantic Division at 20-43-11 for 51 points.