The Montreal Canadiens will turn to Carey Price in net once again the second half of back-to-back games as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Canadiens head coach Dominque Ducharme announced after Monday's 2-1 loss that the team would go with Price, who has allowed seven goals through three games in the series.

#Habs Ducharme says Price will start Game 4 Tuesday night. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 25, 2021

Entering Game 4, Price has a 2.41 goals against average and a .929 save percentage as the Canadiens trail the Maple Leafs 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Jake Allen, who made two more starts than Price during the regular season, has yet to appear in a game this postseason. Allen had an 11-12-5 record during the regular season with a 2.68 GAA and .908 save percentage to Price's 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs have yet to name their starter for Game 4. Jack Campbell has a 1.36 GAA and a .951 save percentage through three starts in the series. Toronto could, however, turn to Frederik Andersen, who has a career playoff record of 27-23 with a 2.55 GAA and .916 save percentage.