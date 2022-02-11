INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points and had five assists in his return to Indiana, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense put together a strong fourth quarter to rally for a 120-113 victory over the Pacers on Friday night.

The Cavs stayed within striking distance of the Eastern Conference's top seed by winning their fifth straight overall. They also ended a three-game losing streak at Indianapolis that dated to December 2018.

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Kevin Love scored his 7,000th career point since joining Cleveland and finished with 14. LeVert was acquired by the Cavs on Sunday in a trade with the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and six assists in his Pacers debut. Oshae Brissett had 18 points and a season-high 11 rebounds as the Pacers lost their fifth in a row.

Indiana looked like a different team with Haliburton running point and four new players on the roster. They made 10 of their first 12 3-pointers to take a 47-28 lead after one quarter and still controlled the game until the waning minutes of the third quarter.

But when Evan Mobley opened the fourth quarter with a 6-footer to make it 96-90, the game swung.

The Cavs' vaunted defense took control, and Love, LeVert and Rajon Rondo rallied Cleveland.

Love's basket with 6:58 left finally cut the deficit to four. LeVert made it a two-point game with 4:46 to play and Rondo's ensuing 3 with 4:06 remaining finally gave Cleveland the lead at 110-109.

LeVert added back-to-back baskets.

The Pacers only got as close as one point the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Love made three baskets in the first quarter, giving him 1,401 in his career. He finished 4 of 8 from the field. ... Rondo had 17 points, Cedi Osman had 14 points and Dean Wade had 13. ... Mobley finished with eight points and one rebounds after being held scoreless and without a rebound in the first half.

Pacers: Chris Duarte had 18 points while Buddy Hield had 16 points and nine rebounds. ... Jalen Smith had 12 points and Isaiah Jackson added 11. ... Indiana's 47 first-quarter points was a franchise record. ... The Pacers finished 18 of 38 on 3s. ... Olympic champion and retired sprinter Justin Gatlin received a Pacers jersey during the second quarter.

WELCOME HOME

LeVert received a loud ovation during pregame introductions when the public address announcer asked fans to welcome him back. The Pacers also played a highlight reel from LeVert's short career in Indiana during the first timeout.

Pacers President Kevin Pritchard acknowledged before the game that he struggled with the decision to trade LeVert.

“He was one of the hardest people I’ve ever had to trade,” Pritchard said. “He is a special person and I want to thank Caris. He’s probably going to go score 50 tonight.”

MYLES INCHING CLOSER

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he expects center Myles Turner to return to the lineup shortly after the All-Star break. Carlisle did not establish a target date for the league's defending blocks champion to return. Turner has not played since Jan. 14 because of a stress reaction in his left foot — an injury that may have kept him with the team that drafted him at the trade deadline.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Philadelphia on Saturday.

Pacers: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

