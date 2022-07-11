The Los Angeles Kings announce they have signed restricted free agent forwards Carl Grundstrom and Lias Andersson to contract extensions.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Grundstrom's deal is for two years and $2.6 million, carrying a $1.3 million cap hit. Andersson is getting a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Grundstrom, 24, scored nine goals and added six assists in 54 games last season. He was coming off a two-year, $1.45 million deal he signed in September of 2020.

The 23-year-old Andersson scored one goal and added one assist in 20 games last season. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft was dealt from the New York Rangers to the Kings in October of 2020 for a second-round pick. He played last season on a one-year, $874,125 deal.

The Kings went 44-27-11 for 99 points last season before being bounced in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.