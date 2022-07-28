Why Trey Lance is Louis Riddick's long shot to win MVP

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the KC Chiefs, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Dunlap is eligible to receive up to $8 million.

After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dunlap moved onto the Seattle Seahawks where he spent the past season and a half.

The 33-year-old had 8.5 sacks and 35 combined tackles in 17 games last season.

The Florida alum was selected in the second round (No. 54 overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft.