Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a two-year, $44 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt out after the first season.

Rodon, 29, posted a 13-5 record with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts over 132.2 innings last season. He was named an all-star for the first time in his career.

The Miami, Florida native has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chicago White Sox and holds a career 121-116 record with a 3.79 ERA and 710 strikeouts over 116 starts.

