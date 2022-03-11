1h ago
Report: Rodon, Giants agree on two-year, $44 million contract
Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a two-year, $44 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt out after the first season.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB, MLBPA reach labour agreement, ending lockout
Rodon, 29, posted a 13-5 record with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts over 132.2 innings last season. He was named an all-star for the first time in his career.
The Miami, Florida native has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chicago White Sox and holds a career 121-116 record with a 3.79 ERA and 710 strikeouts over 116 starts.
