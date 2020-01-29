When Carmelo Anthony joined the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this season, no one really knew what to expect. But the 10-time All-Star has fit in nicely with his new team, averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting his highest percentage from three (38.2) in six seasons.

Anthony told Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune that he feels comfortable and wants to finish his career in Portland.

"I would love to stay," he said. "I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn't. Now, where I'm at in my life and my career -- this is where I want to retire."

"The coaches have been phenomenal with me. We talk almost every day about things I could do to help out with the team and with the young players -- things I need to be doing. I've been on board with everyone and everything from Day One."

Anthony played 10 games last season with the Houston Rockets but was cut after struggling from a consistency and defensive standpoint. In his time away from the NBA, Anthony was adamant about wanting to return and signed a deal to join the Blazers in mid-November. His contract was guaranteed by the team for the rest of the season in early December.

The 17-year veteran has an average of 23.8 points per game for his career that has included stints with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets and now the Blazers.