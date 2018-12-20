Up Next

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Jordan Staal from injured reserve.

General manager Don Waddell announced the move Thursday, hours before the Hurricanes' game against Detroit.

Staal missed five games with a concussion. He was placed on injured reserve Dec. 12 but the move was retroactive to Dec. 5.

He has five goals and six assists in 27 games this season.

