Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out 'indefinitely' with a knee injury, the team announced on Monday.

Svechnikov, 22, suffered the injury in the Hurricanes' 4-0 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. He played 17 minutes and recorded two shots on goal.

For the season, the fifth-year player has 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games.

"Andrei had an MRI on Monday afternoon, and had a consultation with our team doctors," said general manager Don Waddell. "In the interest of being thorough, we are continuing to gather information along with Andrei to make the best decision for his health. We will provide further information after a decision is made."

Svechnikov has 112 goals and 264 points in 347 career NHL games since the Hurricanes selected him with the second overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Carolina is tied for the lead of the Metropolitan Division with 94 points in 65 games this season. They have a game in hand over the New Jersey Devils at the time of announcement, and return to action against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.