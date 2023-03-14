Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will have season-ending knee surgery on Thursday, the team announced.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweeted earlier on Tuesday that he was set to have a second opinion on his injured ACL.

Forward Andrei Svechnikov will undergo knee surgery on Thursday. He will miss the remainder of the season and playoffs. https://t.co/PZfcznWIuw — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 14, 2023

He suffered the injury in the Hurricanes' 4-0 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. He played 17 minutes and recorded two shots on goal.

"After further consultation with global experts in this field, it has been determined that the best course of action for Andrei's future is to have this surgery, and to have it done by our team orthopedist, Dr. Marty Isbell," said general manager Don Waddell in a news release. "We're confident that Andrei will make a full recovery."

For the season, the fifth-year player finished with 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games.

Svechnikov has 112 goals and 264 points in 347 career NHL games since the Hurricanes selected him with the second overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft.