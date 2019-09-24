The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday that Justin Faulk is healthy, but he was told to keep the defenceman off the ice for the team's scrimmage.

"No, he's healthy. I was just told to keep him off, so I think - I know it's not a health issue," Brind’Amour said. "He's fine."

The 27-year-old was rumoured to be involved in a potential trade to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this month, but the deal reportedly fell apart when he couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension with Anaheim.

"Still got to show up, right? Still a part of this team," Faulk said when training camp opened on Sept. 13. "I mean it happens. I'm not the first person in the league to ever see their name thrown out there or have something maybe going on. I'm still here and ready to work and show up and try and do my thing."

Faulk scored 11 goals and posted 35 points in 82 games last season. He added one goal and eight points in 15 playoff games with the Hurricanes.

A second-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2010, Faulk has appeared in 559 games with the team since debuting during the 2011-12 season. He has 85 goals and 258 points over the course of his career and has reached the 15-goal mark three times.

Faulk is entering the final year of his current contract and carries a $4.83 million cap hit for this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Hurricanes signed defenceman Jake Gardiner to a four-year, $16.2 million contract earlier this month.