Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Dougie Hamilton suffered a broken fibula in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and is currently without a timeline for return.

The 26-year-old will undergo a procedure, potentially as soon as Friday, and will then be reassessed by team doctors.

Dougie Hamilton suffered a broken left fibula Thursday night in Columbus. He's being evaluated by #Canes doctors and could undergo a procedure as early as today. A further update and recovery timeline will be known this evening. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) January 17, 2020

Hamilton suffered the injury when he got caught up with Columbus' Kevin Stelund in the second period of Thursday's game. His leg bent awkwardly under him as he fell to the ice and into the boards. He needed help to get off the ice and went back to the dressing room right away, seemingly unable to put any weight on his left leg. He was later ruled out for the night because of a lower-body injury and had zero points in 14:14 of ice time prior to his departure.

"It doesn't look good, obviously," head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the game.

In 46 games this season, Hamilton has 14 goals and 26 assists for a total of 40 points.

"He's our All Star. It shook everybody up seeing that happen. It’s the cliché hockey next-man-up type thing, but that’s a lot of big minutes to find. Guys will have to step up, and hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later," teammate Jordan Martinook said.

The team announced Friday that teammate Jaccob Slavin will replace Hamilton at next week's All-Star Game.