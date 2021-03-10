Draisaitl on how he and McDavid push each other: 'We both want to be the best'

Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen didn't skate on Wednesday because he still "doesn't feel ready" as he deals with concussion symptoms.

Teravainen has missed the last two games and sat out seven games due to a concussion before playing last Thursday against Detroit.

Head coach Rob Brind’Amour said his forward is "still a ways away" from making his return.

The 26-year-old has two goals and nine points this season.