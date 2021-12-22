Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen has entered COVID-19 protocol, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Andersen skated with the team on Tuesday and last appeared in a game on Dec. 18, stopping 32 of 33 shots in a win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The 32-year-old is in his first season with the Hurricanes and currently owns a goals-against average of 1.93 and a save percentage of .930 in 21 games.

Carolina is currently scheduled to resume their season on Dec. 27 at home against the Florida Panthers. The team currently has four games that need to be rescheduled, one at home and three on the road.