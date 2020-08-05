With their ticket into the playoffs booked, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping to have defenceman Dougie Hamilton back potentially as early as Game 1 of their first-round series, barring a setback, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The Hurricanes, the first team to book their ticket to the first round of playoffs last night, hope to have Dougie Hamilton back potentially as early as Game 1. Barring a setback, of course. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 5, 2020

The Hurricanes were without Hamilton for all three games of their sweep of the New York Rangers in the play-in round.

The 27-year-old missed time in the regular season with a broken but was back with the team for training camp last month before leaving practice with an undisclosed injury on July 22.

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games for the Hurricanes this season.